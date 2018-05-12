BURNSVILLE

APRIL 12

Drugs. A 20-year-old Savage man was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 12600 block of Nicollet Avenue S.

JORDAN

APRIL 20

Suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to a report of two suspicious males, one dressed as Santa Claus, in a vehicle at Lagoon Park. They found that the vehicle contained a life-size Santa doll in the front passenger seat and spoke with the man who owned the vehicle, who said he had stopped to enjoy the park. They found nothing else suspicious.

APRIL 21

Drugs. A 26-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and arrested on a warrant after he was stopped for speeding near Helena Boulevard and Meadow Wood Court.

APRIL 23

Fire. Officers responded to a report of an outdoor fire at a home in the 700 block of Copper Court. A 25-year-old homeowner told them that she had poured gasoline on embers in the grill, causing a fire that engulfed the gas can. She dropped the can on the ground, igniting a fire in a small bush that spread to the lawn. A neighbor put out the fire with an extinguisher. Firefighters told the woman how to properly clean up the remaining gas.

LAKEVILLE

APRIL 22-28

Drunken driving. A 56-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop on 170th Street.

Theft. A trolling motor was stolen off a boat in the 200 block of Cleopatra Drive.

PRIOR LAKE

APRIL 17

Assault. A 28-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer, fleeing police and giving a false name to a police officer, at Eagle Creek Avenue and Hwy. 13.

Disorderly conduct. A 13-year-old girl was arrested for disorderly conduct at Passageways, 13780 McKenna Road.

APRIL 20

Theft. Space heaters and blowers valued at $4,665 were stolen from the 13600 block of Crownline Drive.

APRIL 21

Drugs. A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and the introduction of contraband to jail at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

APRIL 23

Theft. Construction wire valued at $20,050 was stolen from Stemmer Ridge Road and Howard Lake Road.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 18

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court. They cited a 47-year-old Belle Plaine man for disorderly conduct.

Theft. A 55-year-old Shakopee man was cited for theft at Kohl's, 1529 17th Av.

APRIL 19

Drugs. A 23-year-old Shakopee man was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia at Marschall Road and Shakopee Avenue.

APRIL 20

Drugs. A 34-year-old Shakopee woman and a 30-year-old Shakopee man were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and heroin following an accident at Sweeney Elementary School, 1001 Adams Street.

APRIL 22

Drugs. A 27-year-old Waterville woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to police, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation, following a traffic stop at Hwy. 169 and Marystown Road.

APRIL 23

Assault. A 15-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for assault at Shakopee East Junior High, 1137 Marschall Road.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.