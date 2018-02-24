BURNSVILLE
JAN. 29
Drugs. A 37-year-old Shoreview man was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 12800 block of Frontage Road S.
LAKEVILLE
WEEK OF JAN. 28-FEB. 3
Burglary. Someone entered a home under construction in the 17000 block of Embers Avenue and tried to steal appliances.
Drunken driving. A 28-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop on Highview Avenue.
Drugs. Police assisted another agency in executing a search warrant on a 28-year-old man. They seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana, marijuana wax and other narcotics, and $26,000 cash.
Drugs. A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on 202nd Street. During a search of the vehicle, officers found more than 99 pounds of narcotic-laced “gummies”.
Drunken driving. Officers found a man passed out in his vehicle in the 20000 block of Holyoke Avenue. The 21-year-old man had vomited and was taken to the hospital.
PRIOR LAKE
JAN. 30
Warrant. A 24-year-old Monticello man was arrested on a Wright County warrant at Mystic Lake Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.
JAN. 31
Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a person ingesting suspected narcotics at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail. They determined that the substance was sidewalk salt.
Drugs. A 50-year-old Faribault man was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.
Driving violation. A 37-year-old Richfield man was cited for a stop sign violation and arrested on a Hennepin County warrant following a traffic stop at Hwy. 13 and Green Oaks Trail.
FEB. 2
Drugs. A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a Scott County warrant at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.
Theft. License tabs, park permits and change were stolen from a vehicle in the 14400 block of Nightingale Circle.
FEB. 5
Drugs. A 31-year-old New Prague woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, bringing contraband into jail, and warrants out of Scott and Dakota counties at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.
SHAKOPEE
JAN. 29
Drugs. A 33-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance and hypodermic needles at Kohl’s, 1529 17th Av.
JAN. 30
Fraud. A 32-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for forging a prescription for a controlled substance at CVS Pharmacy, 4050 Dean Lakes Blvd.
Drugs. A 22-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle at the Best Western Shakopee Inn, 511 Marschall Road.
JAN. 31
Assault. A 21-year-old Jordan man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court.
Theft. A 29-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for theft after she was caught shoplifting at Target, 1685 17th Av.
FEB. 1
Drunken driving. A 25-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for drunken driving, failure to signal and failure to stop at a traffic light at Holiday Stationstore, 444 1st Av.
Disorderly conduct. A Shakopee man, 18, was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction with force at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av.
Trespassing. A 48-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct at Pullman Club, 124 1st Av.
