JORDAN

JAN. 23

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a marijuana odor at a home in the 700 block of Bradbury Circle. They questioned a 16-year-old boy at the home, who allowed them inside, and cited him for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after his mother was told of the situation by phone.

JAN. 27

Drunken driving. A 50-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving and other traffic-related charges after he passed an officer driving 100 mph in 65 mph zone. He had an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle.

LAKEVILLE

JAN. 14-20

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 17000 block of Gettysburg Way. A woman said that she had followed her boyfriend from Anoka because she believed he was cheating on her. She confronted him at the other woman’s house and the two parties proceeded to fight.

Medical. Officers responded to a medical call in the 20000 block of Holiday Avenue. A man smoking synthetic cannabis had a bad reaction and was taken to the hospital.

JAN. 21-27

Theft. A license plate was stolen off a vehicle in the 17000 block of Kodiak Avenue.

Suspicious activity. Lug nuts on a vehicle were loosened in the 9000 block of 183rd Street W.

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel in the 16000 block of Kenrick Avenue, and arrested a 35-year-old woman for drunken driving.

Theft. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle in the 21000 block of Heron Way.

Assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 5000 block of 177th Street W. They arrested a 20-year-old man for assault.

PRIOR LAKE

JAN. 17

Drugs. A 31-year-old Richfield man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

Theft. A 48-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for motor vehicle theft at Mystic Lake Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

JAN. 22

Theft. A generator and air compressor valued at $4,000 were stolen from Hampton Street and Ferndale Avenue.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 16

Drugs. A 54-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to a police officer and warrants; and a 51-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance; at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road.

JAN. 17

Drunken driving. A 64-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop at Roundhouse Circle and Sarazin Street.

Tobacco violation. A 16-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for possession of tobacco at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av.

JAN. 18

Robbery. An 18-year-old Oakdale man was arrested for aggravated robbery at AT&T, 8022 Old Carriage Court.

JAN. 19

Warrant. A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a warrant and cited for giving false information to police and driving after revocation, following a traffic stop at McDonald’s, 3990 12th Av.

Drugs. A 26-year-old Prior Lake man and a 24-year-old Lakeville man were cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Memorial Park, 1801 County Road 101.

JAN. 21

Driving violation. A 24-year-old Shakopee man was cited for reckless driving following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Jeffery Allen Drive.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.