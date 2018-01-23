PRAGUE — Czech police say they have identified a South Korean woman as the final victim in a hotel fire in downtown Prague that killed four tourists.
In a Tuesday statement, police say the woman was born in 1997. No other details were given.
One other South Korean died in the blaze that broke out in the Eurostars David hotel on Saturday evening.
Police has said the other two victims are a man and a woman from Germany.
Nine tourists from the Netherlands, Turkey and France were injured in the fire and had to be hospitalized.
The hotel is located in walking distance to the city's historical center that is visited by millions of tourists every year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.