SEOUL, South Korea — The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to refrain from going outside as cases of a new virus spike.

Mayor Kwon Young-jin made the request in a televised news conference after the southeastern city and its nearby towns reported 35 additional cases of infection with the new coronavirus on Thursday.

Health authorities say 28 of those 35 patients went to church services attended by a previously confirmed virus patient.

South Korea has reported a total of 82 cases of COVID-19, a disease first detected in Wuhan, China, in December.