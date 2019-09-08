SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is surveying the impact of one of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the Korean Peninsula, but the country appears to have escaped widespread damage.
The country's interior ministry says it is reviewing the damage from Typhoon Lingling and engaging in recovery work. The storm killed three people, damaged buildings and knocked out power to about 161,640 homes.
Typhoon Lingling swept along South Korea's west coast on Saturday before making a landfall in North Korea. North Korea hasn't publicized possible typhoon-related damage.
The storm was moving near Russia's Vladivostok as of Sunday morning.
China's trade with US shrinks as tariff war worsens
China's trade with the United States shrank by double digits in August as the two sides prepare for trade talks with no sign of progress toward ending a worsening tariff war that threatens global economic growth.
The Latest: China's August imports from US fall 22.5%
The Latest on China's trade data (all times local):
Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada
Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast with heavy rain and powerful winds, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Saudi king replaces energy minister, naming one of his sons
Saudi Arabia's King Salman replaced the country's energy minister with one of his own sons Sunday, naming Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to one of the most important positions in the country as oil prices remain stubbornly below what is needed to keep up with government spending.