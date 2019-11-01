SEOUL, South Korea — Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a South Korean ambulance helicopter carrying seven people crashed into waters off the country's eastern coast.
Rescue official Seong Ho-seon said Friday that the helicopter was responding to an injury of a crab fisherman before it crashed around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the South Korea-controlled islets of Dokdo in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
South Korea has deployed dozens of aircraft and vessels and more than 30 divers to search the area, but no passengers have been found as of Friday morning.
The Dokdo islets, called Takeshima in Japanese, are a subject of territorial disputes between the countries.
