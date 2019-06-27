SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean star couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are seeking a divorce to end their celebrity marriage of less than two years.

Dubbed as "Song-Song couple," both have huge followings across Asia and elsewhere. They married in October 2017 after falling in love while co-starring in the mega-hit TV drama, "Descendants of the Sun."

A law firm representing actor Song Joong-ki said Thursday that he and his wife Song Hye-kyo have been taking legal proceedings for a divorce.

The 33-year-old actor was quoted as saying he's offering an apology to his fans because he had to deliver "not good news."

Song Joong-ki said he won't disclose details about why he and 37-year-old Song Hye-kyo want to end their marriage.