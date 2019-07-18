SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's central bank has cut its policy rate for the first time in three years to combat a faltering economy that faces further risks from a heated trade dispute with Japan.
The Bank of Korea on Thursday lowered the key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.50% following a meeting of its monetary policy committee. The bank had hiked the rate by 0.25% points in November and last lowered borrowing costs in June 2016.
The move comes amid an escalating row between South Korea and Japan over Tokyo's move to tighten controls on high-tech exports to its neighbor.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
South Korea's central bank lowers rate amid Japan trade row
South Korea's central bank has cut its policy rate for the first time in three years to combat a faltering economy that faces further risks from a heated trade dispute with Japan.
World
Fed-up Puerto Ricans march demanding governor resign
Accompanied by some of Puerto Rico's most famous performers, thousands of people marched to the governor's residence in San Juan on Wednesday chanting demands for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign after the leak of online chats that show him making misogynistic slurs and mocking his constituents.
World
US sets tight travel limitations for Iran's UN diplomats
The U.S. is tightly limiting travel by Iranian officials visiting or assigned to the United Nations, sparking concern from the world body.
World
Mexico cuts budget for all, from athletes to archaeologists
The Mexican Olympic Committee said Wednesday it will no longer be able to offer food, lodging and medical services at its main sports training complex, the latest casualty in a round of deep budget cuts by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
World
Ebola outbreak in Congo declared a global health emergency
The deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo is now an international health emergency, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday after a case was confirmed in a city of 2 million people .