SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has fired warning shots after Russian military planes entered South Korea's airspace.
South Korea's Defense Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday.
The ministry says South Korea launched fighter jets and that they fired warning shots.
It says Chinese military planes also intruded into South Korea's aerial identification zone on Tuesday.
The ministry gave no further details.
