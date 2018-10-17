SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has denied refugee status for nearly 400 asylum seekers from war-torn Yemen months after their arrival on the island of Jeju sparked an anti-immigrant uproar.

Seoul's Justice Ministry on Wednesday did grant one-year humanitarian stays to 339 Yemenis who had applied for asylum, saying their safety and freedom would be put at risk if forced to leave.

The ministry has rejected stay permits for 34 other Yemenis, but says they can appeal. Decisions on 85 applicants were postponed.

South Korea granted stay permits to 23 other Yemenis in September but has yet to grant refugee status to any of the 481 Yemenis who have applied for it.

Only a fraction of applicants are granted refugee status in South Korea, whose culture greatly values ethnic homogeneity.