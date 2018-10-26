PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota has set Monday as the execution date for an inmate convicted of killing a prison guard.

Rodney Berget is one of two inmates convicted in the 2011 killing of guard Ronald Johnson during a failed escape attempt at the state prison in Sioux Falls. The other inmate, Eric Robert was executed by lethal injection in 2012.

The inmates beat Johnson with a pipe and wrapped his head in plastic.

The 56-year-old Berget was serving a life sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping at the time. He appealed his death sentence at first but later dropped the effort, saying he didn't want to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The execution is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Sioux Falls prison.