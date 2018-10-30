PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Steven Zinter has died at age 68.

A spokesman for the state Supreme Court says Zinter died Tuesday morning at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, from complications of routine surgery.

Republican Gov. Bill Janklow appointed Zinter to the South Dakota Supreme Court in 2002. Before that, Zinter served as a circuit judge. He won retention to the Supreme Court in 2006 and 2014.

Zinter received his law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law. He became a quadriplegic after a swimming pool accident and used a motorized wheelchair.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard called Zinter "a towering figure in South Dakota law" and ordered flags across South Dakota to fly at half-staff.

Zinter is survived by his wife, Sandy, two daughters and five grandchildren.