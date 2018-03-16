BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University football coach John Stiegelmeier has pleaded no contest to drunken driving.
Stiegelmeier was arrested Jan. 27 and later apologized for what he said was a poor decision.
Brookings County prosecutor Teree Nesvold tells the Argus Leader that Stiegelmeier pleaded no contest in a March 5 court appearance, and the judge granted a suspended imposition of sentence. If Stiegelmeier complies with the terms of probation, the case eventually will be wiped from his record.
Nesvold says the arrangement is common with first-offense DUIs.
Stiegelmeier is the winningest football coach in South Dakota State history, leading the Jackrabbits to a 148-97 record in 21 seasons.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.