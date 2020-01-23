BROOKINGS, S.D. — Matt Dentlinger scored 21 points as South Dakota State won its 12th straight home game, narrowly defeating North Dakota State 78-73 on Wednesday night. Douglas Wilson added 20 points for the Jackrabbits.
Dentlinger shot 10 for 13 from the field.
Alex Arians had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for South Dakota State (15-8, 6-2 Summit League). Matt Mims added 10 points.
Tyson Ward had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Bison (13-7, 4-2). Rocky Kreuser added 18 points. Vinnie Shahid had 12 points.
South Dakota State takes on Oral Roberts on the road next Wednesday. North Dakota State plays Denver at home on Saturday.
