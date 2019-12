BROOKINGS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson scored 18 points and Matt Dentlinger notched a double-double to propel South Dakota State to an 85-57 victory over Idaho on Saturday, the Jackrabbits' eighth consecutive home victory.

Wilson knocked down 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Jackrabbits (9-6), who picked up their eighth straight win at home. Dentlinger finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Alex Arians pitched in with 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals. David Wingett had 12 points and seven rebounds.

South Dakota State posted a season-high 20 assists.

Trevon Allen tied a career high with 29 points and had six rebounds for the Vandals (4-7). Damen Thacker added 10 points and three assists off the bench.