For all the ridicule South Dakota is receiving for its new anti-drug slogan — "Meth. We're On It." — experts in substance abuse say the most important story is being missed.

South Dakota is the only state that classifies ingestion of illegal substances as a felony, a hard-line approach that has widely been shown to make it harder to break the cycle of addiction.

Even if a user manages to go clean, a felony conviction makes it more difficult to find a job, especially one with health insurance, increasing the chances of a relapse.

The law in effect "criminalizes addiction," said Libby Skarin, policy director for the state's American Civil Liberties Union.

Its impact is apparent in the state's prisons, where 9% of inmates are serving time for ingesting a controlled substance, 18% for possession of drugs and 5% for distribution and "other drug offenses." That's a total of 32% of prisoners incarcerated for drug convictions — more than double the national average for state prisons, according to the Sentencing Project, a Washington-based nonprofit.

In 2018, state Sen. Craig Kennedy proposed a measure to reclassify drug ingestion from a felony to a misdemeanor — a move that the state Senate's fiscal analysis estimated would reduce prison costs by $51 million and jail costs by $10 million over a 10-year period. The bill failed.

This week's rollout of the "Meth. We're On It." campaign — developed by a Minneapolis-based consultant who was paid $449,000 — was rocky to say the least.

Matt Sutton, spokesman for the Drug Policy Alliance, a New York-based advocacy group, said the new slogan is successful in one regard: It has sparked a conversation that doesn't stigmatize drug users.

"It's almost humanizing," he said.