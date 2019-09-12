SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Crews in Madison had to evacuate residents by front-end loader as floodwater swept through the South Dakota city.

Madison Police Sgt. Aaron Talich says up to 30 homes were evacuated Thursday morning.

A creek that flows through the center of Madison is back in its banks. But residents near a creek that flows through the south side of Madison have been notified about that creek rising.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Interstate 90 is closed from Plankinton to Sioux Falls because of floodwaters.

The National Weather Service says up to 11 inches (27.9) inches of rain have fallen over two days on parts of South Dakota.

Meanwhile, Xcel Energy says the number of customers still without power after three tornadoes struck Sioux Falls to down to about 1,200.

