CAYCE, S.C. — A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and about 70 people injured.

Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the trains collided in Cayce around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Cahill couldn't say if the two people killed were on the passenger train or the freight train. He says the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed on Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami. There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board

Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Myrick says deputies were taking the uninjured in patrol cars to a shelter.

Amtrak set up a passenger information line at 800-523-9101.