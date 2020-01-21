ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Ian Kinard scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead South Carolina State to a 68-53 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.
The win moves the Bulldogs to 4-1 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, keeping them one game behind conference leader Norfolk State.
The Bulldogs raced to a 40-25 lead at halftime and had 20 players see action and their bench outscored Eastern Shore 35-23.
Zach Sellers had 11 points and Damani Applewhite and Tashombe Riley each contributed 10 points for SC State (9-8, 4-1).
Canaan Bartley had 13 points and A.J. Cheeseman added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (2-18, 1-4).
