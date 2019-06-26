KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say a man found dead in a pond with alligator bites did not die in a gator attack.
News outlets are reporting that an autopsy completed Tuesday on 79-year-old John Elias shows he died of natural causes on Saturday before being bitten by the alligator.
A Charleston County Sheriff's report says Elias was doing yard work by a lake behind his house when he went missing.
Search crews found his body hours later. The alligator was found and killed on Sunday.
