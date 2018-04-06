COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina debated seceding from the Union more than 150 years ago ahead of the Civil War. Now, the topic has come up again, amid a national debate over firearms and gun rights.
A trio of state House Republicans on Thursday introduced a bill that would allow lawmakers to debate seceding from the U.S. if the federal government confiscates legally purchased firearms in the state.
The measure has no real chance of passage this session. The deadline for bills to move from one chamber to the other is April 10.
