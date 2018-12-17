DARLINGTON, S.C. — Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina have shot and killed a woman armed with a knife.

Darlington County Sheriff's Lt. Robby Kilgo said in a news release that deputies were called to a home in Darlington late Sunday to check a report of a person "actively inflicting bodily harm."

Kilgo said as deputies entered, a person with a large, serrated knife confronted them. Kilgo said deputies shot the person, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Tony Chavis has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate. SLED spokesman Thom Berry says the armed person was a woman, and he says that she has died.

Berry said two officers were involved. He said the woman was white, as are the officers.

Their names have not been released.