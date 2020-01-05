FLORENCE, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence.
A man shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release. The man, whose name was not released, initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies, the release says.
The investigation is ongoing and SLED declined to release any additional information. The agency plans to summarize the information it gathers into a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left at least five dead and dozens injured early Sunday, shutting down a large portion of the highway.
Variety
Insider Q&A: How YouTube decides what to ban
Matt Halprin, the global head of trust and safety for YouTube, has a tough job: He oversees the teams that decide what is allowed and what should be prohibited on YouTube.
TV & Media
CES gadget show: How watching TV will change in the 2020s
What will watching TV be like in the 2020s? Amid new gadgets and glitz, the CES tech show in Las Vegas aims to offer some answers, many of which boil down to more streaming and more efforts to glue you to your phone.
Nation
South Carolina airport officer shot and killed
Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence.
National
California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
In a state burdened by billions of dollars in wildfire damage, California lawmakers are hoping for an advance loan before the next climate-fueled catastrophe hits.