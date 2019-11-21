JOHANNESBURG — Some South Africans have been shocked by a viral video that appeared to show family members carrying a body bag out of an insurance company office while pursuing a claim.
Old Mutual South Africa replied to the incident with a statement on social media earlier this week saying that "this has been most unsettling" and confirming that the claim had been paid.
The company called the incident in KwaZulu-Natal province regrettable and said the claim had had to undergo further assessments.
A woman in the video says they took the body in to show proof of death.
