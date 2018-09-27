Facing the human face

South African artist Kealeboga Tlalang is Juxtaposition Arts' first international artist in residence. In this exhibition, Tlalang uses mixed-media collage to explore the subtleties of the human face. His work is akin to portraiture, deciphering human expression by examining it closely, then representing it. Often his faces take the form of a panoply of colors that appear like gentle little brush strokes. Tlalang — whose exhibit is his first U.S. solo show — will also give an artist talk next week and is doing an art-making workshop with young artists in the JXTA Labs. (Opening reception: 6-8 p.m. Sat. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu. Artist talk: 7 p.m. Oct. 4. Ends Nov. 10. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Av. N., Mpls. Free. 612-588-1148 or juxtapositionarts.org).

alicia eler