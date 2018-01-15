– South Africa summoned the United States’ senior diplomat in Pretoria on Monday over President Donald Trump’s recent disparaging comments about African nations and Haiti.

Trump has been accused of describing African nations in vulgar terms during a meeting with senators last week. He has denied making the statements, as well as the ensuing accusations that he’s a racist.

South African foreign ministry officials met the U.S. chargé d’affaires, Jessye Lapenn — who assumed the role with the departure of Ambassador Patrick Gaspard in December 2016 — and other U.S. Embassy officials in the capital to express South African concerns about Trump’s reported comments, the ­ministry said in a statement.

“It was noted that Africa and the African diaspora has contributed significantly to the United States and to its development into the country that it is today, and that the African and international reaction to the alleged statements clearly serve as a united affirmation of the dignity of the people of Africa and the African ­diaspora,” the ministry said.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the U.S. Embassy to reiterate its “commitment to working with South Africa to achieve shared goals and strengthen our bilateral ties,” embassy spokeswoman Cindy Harvey said in a statement. “We remain committed to working together to realize the promise of a more peaceful, more productive, more prosperous South Africa.”

Trump’s comments were met with widespread consternation in Africa, with an African Union spokeswoman saying the union was “frankly alarmed.”

“Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behavior and practice,” Union spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo said. Other African governments have also condemned the comments. In Botswana, officials summoned the U.S. ambassador there “to clarify whether Botswana is regarded as a ‘shithole’ country” and called Trump’s comments racist. In Senegal, President Macky Sall said he was “shocked,” and said people in Africa deserve the “respect and consideration of all.” In Nairobi, communications specialist Moses Osani said it is “derogatory and sad to belong to countries that have been labeled ‘shithole.’ ”

Haiti’s ambassador to the U.S., Paul Altidor, said the Haitian Embassy in Washington has been flooded with e-mails from Americans apologizing for Trump’s remark, which he found encouraging.

“In the spirit of the people of Haiti we feel in the statements, if they were made, the president was either misinformed or miseducated about Haiti and its people,” he said in a statement.

The Washington Post contributed to this report.