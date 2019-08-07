– Nokuthula Simelane, a bright and ambitious 23-year-old anti-apartheid activist, was just two weeks away from graduating from college when she disappeared without a trace in September 1983.

Her parents took a three-hour bus trip from the farming town of Bethal in South Africa's Mpumalanga province to the University of Swaziland to attend her graduation, desperately hoping that she would be there. She was nowhere to be found.

"I was distraught. I couldn't stop crying. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep," Simelane's mother, Ernestine Simelane, 79, recalled last week, sitting in the meticulously tidy brick bungalow where Simelane grew up as the eldest of four children.

The family later learned that Simelane had been abducted and subjected to weeks of brutal torture by members of apartheid's notorious security police. Her family never saw her again.

"I'm still waiting to know the truth," Ernestine Simelane said.

Almost exactly 36 years since Nokuthula Simelane's disappearance, and a quarter century since apartheid ended, four former police officers are due to stand trial Thursday for her kidnapping, torture and alleged murder, although the whereabouts of her body is still unknown.

The Simelanes want closure, and they are not alone in their quest. More than 300 apartheid-era political killings and atrocities remain before the state's National Prosecution Authority — as they have for more than 15 years, since South Africa's lauded Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended further investigation and possible prosecution in the cases.

Victims' families say the prosecution authority routinely rebuffed requests for more information and progress on the cases. Officials blame political obstacles and have alleged that the country's ruling African National Congress party (ANC) has obstructed their work, fearing party members could face indictment or be exposed as apartheid informants.

"They kept telling me that I must wait, that I am not the only one," Ernestine Simelane said. "I had already waited for so many years."

Now, the ANC's new leadership, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, is facing mounting pressure to address the persisting legacies of apartheid amid high rates of unemployment and inequality.

The unsolved crimes of the former regime have become emblematic of wider disenchantment with the ANC's post-apartheid project, which has largely failed in its promise to meaningfully redress historical injustice for South Africa's black majority, said Yasmin Sooka, a former member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In a move welcomed by victims' families and South African civil society, Ramaphosa appointed a new director of public prosecutions, former International Criminal Court legal adviser Shamila Batohi, in December. In her first appearance before parliament in early July, Batohi said the state would belatedly prioritize the prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

For Garth Stevens, deputy dean of the humanities faculty at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and a primary researcher on the Apartheid Archives Research Project, revisiting the crimes of apartheid also serves a broader social function.

"A lot of the political focus post-apartheid was initially on nation-building, on looking forward and not backward," Stevens said. "But that did not take into account the unfinished business of transformation. These cases can contribute to a kind of revision of history, and I mean that in a very positive sense."