MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is exploring the possibility of a run for his former Senate seat in Alabama.

Two Republicans with knowledge of the situation say he has made telephone calls exploring the possibility of running for his old Senate seat. The Republicans spoke on condition of anonymity so they could speak more freely about closely held conversations.

Sessions left the Senate to become President Donald Trump's first attorney general. He was ousted after enduring public mocking from Trump for recusing himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat, won the 2017 special election to fill Sessions' seat.

Republicans see recapturing the Senate seat in the once reliably red state as a top priority.