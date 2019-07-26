As the Vikings continue to look at veteran options for their defensive backfield, they spent some time with a former first-round pick on Friday.

According to a league source, the team worked out former Cowboys first-round pick Morris Claiborne on Friday, The 29-year-old started 15 games each of the past two seasons for the Jets, picking off a career-high two passes and returning one for a touchdown last year.

Claiborne — the sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft — has been limited by injuries throughout his career, playing only 77 games through his seven seasons in the league. The 2017 and 2018 seasons marked the first time in his career that Claiborne played 15 games in back-to-back seasons, and if the Vikings are confident about his health, he might merit a look in training camp with Holton Hill suspended for the first eight games of the year and Mike Hughes still working his way back from what coach Mike Zimmer called a “multi-ligament injury” on Friday.