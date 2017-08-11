The Vikings played their preseason opener on Thursday night without running backs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon. Now, they’ll have to go forward in the preseason without another ballcarrier.

Running back Bishop Sankey suffered a torn right ACL during the Vikings’ win over the Bills on Thursday night, according to a league source, and will miss the 2017 season. Sankey, a second-round pick by the Titans in 2014, was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad last November and had hoped to find a role in the team’s remade backfield this season. Now, he’ll have to spend the year rehabbing before trying to resume his career next season.

Sankey carried four times for 14 yards in the Vikings’ preseason opener before injuring his leg on a 14-yard run in the third quarter. He was on crutches with a brace on his right knee in the Vikings’ locker room after the game, and a MRI on Friday showed he had torn his ACL.

The only other Vikings running backs to log carries on Thursday night were Terrell Newby, who carried 12 times for 26 yards, second-round pick Dalvin Cook and fullback C.J. Ham.