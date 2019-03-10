It looks as if Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has avoided serious injury.

Further testing on Towns' injured right knee did not appear to show signs of a long-term injury, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune on Sunday. This comes after Towns exited Saturday's 135-130 victory over the Wizards with 8.3 seconds remaining in regulation. He took himself out of the game after getting injured on an inbounds play. He was not able to play in overtime, but the Wolves were able to close out the victory without him.

Towns is listed as questionable on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Towns did not play the last time the Wolves played New York in the first of two games he missed following a car crash he was involved in the day before that game. Those two games were the first two Towns missed in his NBA career.