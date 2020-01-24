The biggest music festival in the Twin Cities for many years and usually the biggest all-hip-hop fest in the country, Soundset has been surprisingly called off for 2020 as its organizers at Rhymesayers Entertainment hope to instead focus on their upcoming 25th anniversary celebration.

“We made the difficult decision to call this year off in order to assess what Soundset will become in the new decade,” Rhymesayers representatives said in a press release with co-promoter Rose Presents.

Attendance slipped from about 35,000 people to around 25,000 people at last year’s Soundset, with a lineup featuring Lil Wayne, Run the Jewels and G-Eazy alongside local hosts Atmosphere. That organizers were even able to get the notoriously unreliable Lil Wayne to take the stage — and even nearly on time — underlined the festival’s impressive reputation, as did the previous year’s feat of bringing all the Wu-Tang Clan members together again.

A sign of how long Soundset has dominated Memorial Day weekend in the Twin Cities, the one-day, three-stage festival was first held in the Metrodome parking lot in 2008 and has been held every year since.

It grew in size nearly every year and relocated twice, first to Canterbury Park Festival Field in Shakopee — an unlikely host city location that earned it a sarcastic shout-out on “Saturday Night Live” — and then to the fairgrounds’ sprawling midway area in 2016.

Along the way, Soundset became an early booster to some of hip-hop’s biggest names before they broke big, including Lizzo, Macklemore, Logic and Wiz Khalifa.

Soundset moved to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds' sprawling midway area in 2016.

“Together, we created something special,” the announcement continued. “To our fans, artists and hometown, we invite you to join us as we begin the next chapter in the Rhymesayers story.”

The Minneapolis-based record label, which was co-founded in 1995 by Slug and Ant of the duo Atmosphere, hosted a big 20th anniversary celebration in December 2015 with most of the artists who’ve been on its roster, including Brother Ali, P.O.S., Dilated Peoples, Aesop Rock, Grieves, Dem Atlas and Blueprint. Stay tuned for details on its silver anniversary plans.

