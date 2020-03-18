Anker's brand-new over-the-ear headphone model, the Soundcore Life Q20, is packed with features at a reasonable price.

Headphones can have the best sound in the world, but if they aren't comfortable, people will not wear them. The Q20s instantly passed my comfort test with memory-foam ear cups and a headband with rotating joints that automatically adjust up to 90 degrees for a customized fit.

Features include hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and a user-friendly battery life of 60 hours of audio with ANC off and 40 with it on.

Anker technology in the headphones features Life Q20's certified Hi-Res Audio, delivering the music crystal-clear with a natural sound from custom 40mm dynamic drivers in each ear cup.

Giving it a boost of bass is easy with the BassUp Technology, defined as "a customized algorithm to perform real-time analysis on your music and intensify the low frequencies for hard-hitting beats." To activate, just double-press the play button on the side of the ear.

The power button is on the ear cup and doubles for activating Bluetooth 5 to easily pair the headphones with your device, and they also have built-in microphones for hands-free calls. Charging takes about three hours (microUSB) but you can use them wired with the included 3.5mm AUX cable. A travel pouch is included. (soundcore.com $59.99)

