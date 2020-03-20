Q: I currently have a 5.1-channel receiver and a surround speaker setup for my large-screen TV. I think it is time to upgrade the receiver and I'd like to know what my options are for a receiver or even a whole new home theater system for under $1,000. (As far under $1,000 as I can get while still getting quality.)

The current receiver is a Yamaha RX-V463, obviously many years old. The speakers are a cobbled-together system from two brands. A Bose Acoustimass 5 with the matching bass module is used for the front left and right. A Radio Shack Realistic Minimus 7 is the front center speaker. For the left and right surrounds I am using the tweeters from my even older Acoustimass 3 system.

Do you think replacing the receiver is my best option? I've thought that the soundbars you have recommended in the past might be an improvement, but I realize that separate speakers around the room probably is better than a synthesized version from one speaker. If you are going to recommend speakers as well as a receiver, they need to be small, somewhat like the speakers I have now.

A: With all the industry focus on soundbars, it is easy to forget about component sound systems. At price points under $500 or so, you will get better sound quality from a soundbar. But above $500, a component system will provide the best possible sound quality. For creating a theaterlike experience, there is no substitute for separate speakers placed around the room.

With your hodgepodge of mismatched speakers and an old receiver, you should start over with new everything, especially because we can do this for well under $1,000.

The speakers are the most important part of any sound system, so we will start there. The Polk Audio TL1600 (polkaudio.com) includes front, center and surround speakers as well as a subwoofer to make up a 5.1-channel speaker system. It lists for $459 but can be found for $329 in stores or $279 on Amazon. (You can ask your local store to price-match.)

Pioneer (pioneerelectronics.com) makes my favorite low-cost home theater receivers, and the $229 Pioneer VSX-534 is a great value. What sets the Pioneer receivers apart is the MCACC Auto Room Tuning. With this system, you set up the speakers, plug the included microphone into the receiver and place the microphone in the center of the listening area. MCACC then produces a series of test tones through the speakers, measures them with the microphone and sets the speaker balance while optimizing the sound for your room acoustics. While many receivers have an automatic setup system, Pioneer's is by far the best.

This is a nice system for around $500, but if you want to get closer to the $1,000 mark, you should stay with the VSX-534 receiver and upgrade the speakers. The Definitive Technology ProCinema 400 ($349) and ProCinema 600 ($799) are meaningful upgrades. You can check them out at definitivetechnology.com.

