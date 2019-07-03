Q: A couple of weeks ago, you mentioned the $1,699 Cambridge Audio Alva TT turntable. I have been looking for a high-performance plug-and-play turntable package. But as much as I would like to buy an Alva TT, $1,000 is my max. Is there anything else you can recommend for me?

A: A great turntable under $1,000 is something that has been on my mind, as well. I've tried a lot of turntables and have had trouble finding anything under $1,000 that merited spending more than $499 for LP Gear's Music Hall MMF-1.5 "The Vessel Special." So, it was either $499 for that or going over $1,000 for something else.

I finally found a turntable between those extremes that deserves an enthusiastic endorsement: the $799 Audio-Technica AT-LP7. Audio-Technica's inexpensive turntables are extremely well-known, but the AT-LP7 is an audiophile model. I knew it would be good, but I was surprised by how good it is.

The belt-drive AT-LP7 is much more attractive in person than in pictures. It feels solid, and the black surface of the plinth has a lovely satin sheen. The J-shaped tonearm not only looks good and performs well, but it pays homage to a classic Audio-Technica tonearm that was popular in the 1960s and '70s. The tinted plastic dust cover fits over the base, which I find much more convenient than a hinged dust cover. There is a 33/45 speed control and the composite platter is heavy and feels like it belongs on a much more expensive turntable. The built-in phono preamp is adequate, if not exceptional, and it has a setting for a low-output moving coil.

I have only one minor complaint: The lightweight headshell that holds the premounted Audio-Technica VM530EB cartridge seems a bit insubstantial compared with the rest of the package. But other than that, the AT-LP7 is impressive and classy.

I tried the AT-LP7 with three different Audio-Technica cartridges: the included $119 VM530EB, the $329 VM740ML and the $469 AT33EV moving coil. I much prefer the VM530EB to the Ortofon 2M Red that is often found premounted on turntables in this price range. The VM530EB has a lively, warm sound with excellent tonal qualities, and I think a lot of people would not feel compelled to upgrade.

My results with the AT33EV were somewhat mixed. The sound was beautiful, to be sure, but on the AT-LP7 at times it did not track as well as the other cartridges.

Undoubtedly the finest overall performer was the VM740ML. I have never heard this cartridge sound better than it did on the AT-LP7. I suspect the phono preamp tames it a bit. Smooth, rich, musical and transparent were all words that came to mind. If you want to upgrade the turntable, I suggest the VM740ML first, and an external phono preamp later.

I have a friend who also has been wrestling with the "how much do I spend?" dilemma. It has not helped that he sees a fantastic variety of turntables come and go through my home as I review them. Once he saw and heard the AT-LP7, he said, "This is the one." audio-technica.com

