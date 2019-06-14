Q: Last year you wrote about Bluetooth sport earphones that are good for running. I think they were priced under $30. What earphones were they, and do you still recommend them?

A: You are asking about the Sbode Sport Bluetooth earphones, typically listed on Amazon as the Sbode Wireless Earbuds with Microphone. Earphones are subjective, and everyone has different tastes, but given the low $21.99 price, about 85% of the readers who contacted me about their purchase were very happy. About 10% thought they were just OK but still worth the money, and 5% did not care for them. That is an excellent success rate. And it’s an even better bargain right now: Through June 30, they are on sale on Amazon for $17.99 using a checkbox coupon. They come with a case and charging cable, too. It is hard to go wrong with that kind of deal.

The other side of the coin, of course, is that for that kind of money, you’re not going to get top-of-the-line results. If you are willing to spend more for better sound quality, better fit and some innovative features, check out the Soul Run Free Pro Bio Voice Coaching Wireless Running Earphones. They provide excellent sound quality, but they are more than just earphones. They also collect biomechanical data and coach you on how to become a better runner. The features are too elaborate to go into detail about here, so if you are interested, go to soulelectronics.com.

I heard the earphones and really liked the sound, but I do not run, so I was unable to test those aspects. But a runner in my family tried the earphones and gave them an enthusiastic thumbs up. They are available in red or gray and usually sell for $149. They currently have a sale price of $109, though I do not know how long that will last, so if you want a pair, it is probably best to act sooner rather than later.

Case closed

Speaking of outdoor sports, if you take your phone or any electronic accessories on your adventures, good protection is a must. I am familiar with Pelican’s classic line of hard cases from my professional photography background, and they were, quite simply, the best. Pelican has brought that same bombproof quality to small cases for phones, small electronics and personal items. The Pelican Go Case and Ruck Case ($29.99 to $64.95, pelican.com) is available in several sizes and is waterproof, crushproof, dustproof and has dividers to organize your gear. It’s available in a variety of colors, too. This is another product you have to see and hold to appreciate, and I now have two to organize and protect my things when I travel.

