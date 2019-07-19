Q: I'm booked on a flight that is quite long, almost seven hours with connections. I have not flown in a few years, so I am not up to date on the whole flying experience. A friend of mine who is a frequent flyer checked my airline and flight number and told me the airplane has personal in-flight entertainment screens for watching movies and television. He also said I have to use wired headphones to get the sound.

The only wired headphones I have are the $500 HIFIMAN Sundara planar-magnetic headphones. Given their expense I don't want to take them on a plane, and they are open-back models that let sound in and out, so they are probably not the best choice for an airplane anyway. I would like to get some headphones to use with this airplane entertainment system. What would you recommend for $150 or less?

A: Noise-canceling headphones are especially well-suited for flying. They use electronic circuitry to eliminate external sounds, greatly reducing the ambient noise from the engines and your fellow passengers and allowing you to hear much more clearly. Some fliers put them on and activate the noise cancellation to create a quieter environment for relaxation, even when they are not using them for entertainment.

ZVOX soundbars and soundbases are famous for their AccuVoice feature, which makes television dialogue much easier to understand. ZVOX recently expanded their product line to include headphones, the first of which is the $149 ZVOX AV50 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with AccuVoice. As you can gather by the name, these headphones not only have noise cancellation, they incorporate the AccuVoice feature along with it.

The AccuVoice implementation in the headphones is much milder than it is in the soundbar and soundbase speakers. In the closed environment of headphones, you don't need to compensate for the ambient sounds of a household. The headphones are available in four colors, come with a case and can be used with a Bluetooth or wired connection.

I recently tried these headphones on a cross-country train trip, using them for music and movies from my iPad Pro and games from a Nintendo 2DS. They excelled in every application, and the combination of noise cancellation and AccuVoice complemented each other, with the noise cancellation removing outside noise and AccuVoice bringing voices and dialogue to the forefront. The two features are linked, so you do not get AccuVoice unless you turn on the noise cancellation. Even without these features turned on, you have a good pair of conventional headphones that sound excellent with music, movies, television and games. So while they excel at travel, they make excellent general purpose headphones, too.

ZVOX AV50 headphones

Normally they sell for $150, but through the end of July you can save $30 with the coupon code JULY30. The code works exclusively on zvox.com.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.