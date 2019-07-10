Q: I have a new Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB turntable with an LP Gear Vessel A3SE cartridge. I am ready to upgrade my Onkyo amplifier and large floor speakers, both of which are quite old. Can you give me some options for an amplifier and matching speakers, up to $1,500 total?

A: Your timing couldn't be better. As part of Amazon Prime Day — which is actually multiple days and continues through Tuesday — you can get a deal on an excellent amplifier. On both amazon.com and cambridgeaudio.com, you can buy the Cambridge Audio Topaz AM5 integrated amplifier for only $100. That's half off the $200 regular price. This is a high-quality 25-watt amplifier in the classic British hi-fi tradition, with great sound and real-world power that belies its modest rating, including the ability to work with 4-ohm speakers. It also is beautifully made in a way you would not expect from a $200 component. I loved it when it was on sale for $169, and for $100, this deal provides a unique opportunity to build an exceptional stereo system at a low price. Just remember that you have to act in the next few days.

As for the speaker part of your question, I'll start with some lower-priced speakers and work my way up. Then, for those building from scratch, I will suggest a Bluetooth streamer, some turntables and a few CD players that can be used to complete a system.

Sony's Core SS-CS5 bookshelf speakers usually sell for $120 and provide a nice system foundation. (sony.com)

Polk Audio's Signature S20 bookshelf speakers sell online for $229. The Polks are great speakers, and this system will sound much better than you might expect for the price. (polkaudio.com)

The $399 Emotiva Airmotiv T-Zero tower speakers have been praised at length in this column, with their enticing, transparent high-end sound. (emotiva.com)

Are you ready to go big? The $1,400 GoldenEar Triton 7 towers are my favorite speakers under $1,500. If you are willing to spend all of your $1,500, get the Triton 7 towers and prepare for audio nirvana. These speakers will make your jaw drop with their definition, detail, realism and utter transparency. (goldenear.com)

If you decide to not allocate nearly your entire budget to the speakers, there are other things to consider, some of them fairly inexpensive.

The $23 esinkin W29-us Bluetooth audio adapter will connect to an amplifier input and stream music from your portable devices. (amazon.com)

Some great turntables are the $99 Audio-Technica AT-LP60, $249 Fluance RT81, $349 Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB. $499 Music Hall MMF-1.5 and $799 Audio-Technica AT-LP7. The AT-LP120 and MMF-1.5 both come with highly regarded Vessel cartridges and are available exclusively from lpgear.com.

You do not need to spend a lot on a disc player to get good sound. The $33 Sony DVPSR210P DVD/CD player (sony.com) would be perfectly adequate for your system. For $125, the TEAC CD-P650-B offers a full-sized chassis, USB connection for an iPod or iPhone and can record from CDs to USB flash drives. (amazon.com)

When spending more on music sources, upgrade the turntable before you buy a more expensive CD player. The turntable is where you will really hear the difference.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.