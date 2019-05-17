Q: I read your review last month of the VAVA dashcam and tried ordering from Amazon using the discount code you included. But I got a response saying that the code was not valid. What's the problem?

A: I received many e-mails about the dashcam and the $40 coupon code, which reduced the price from $119 to $79. Everything was fine for a week, and readers were very happy with the deal and the camera. Then I started getting e-mails like yours telling me the code no longer worked.

I contacted VAVA. and they explained they were having technical difficulties. They provided a replacement code, and, as far as I know, everyone who received the new code was able to get the $40 discount.

The problem has been fixed, and VAVA has extended the promotion, which originally ran through the end of April, until May 31. Use code NC58Z5UC at amazon.com/dp/B07NC68QQ6.

Washer wisdom

Q: When our 25-year-old washing machine rusted through three weeks ago, I thought of your column last year on Speed Queen washers. We decided on the TR5 top-loader model. This thing is magical. It takes half the time, gets things cleaner and the clothes come out nearly dry and, somehow, fluffier. (Please note that we've never used the "Eco" cycle.)

Thank you for this fabulous advice. When can we expect more appliance reviews in your column?

A: I am glad to help and gratified you are so happy. Your happiness should continue because the washer is designed and manufactured to last for 25 years or more. My experience bears this out. Last spring, the transmission on my dad's 35-plus-year-old Speed Queen washer failed, the only breakdown in all that time. Now he has a Speed Queen TR7 washer and the matching dryer with electronic controls. He says his clothes never looked better. He does not use the Eco cycle, either, preferring to use a bit more water to ensure a thorough cleaning. The machine uses new technology and for those who are interested in learning more, I reviewed his TR7 on my website.

In March I toured the Alliance Laundry Systems factory in Ripon, Wis., where Speed Queen is made. I am telling the story in a five-part feature on my website. It's an inspiring example of made-in-America manufacturing. See it at soundadvicenews.com.

You have not been seeing appliance reviews because I was getting spread too thin covering major appliances in the column, and I was getting overwhelmed with questions about them. After discussing it with my editors, I decided to refocus on my bread and butter of home entertainment, photography, music and small electronics. I will continue to regularly cover cooking gadgets, small appliances and noteworthy products as I have in the past.

