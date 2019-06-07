Q: I recently ordered the VicTsing Car Bluetooth Transmitter for my husband so he could use his phone hands-free. After I ordered it, I realized that he has a satellite radio that plugs into the car's lighter socket. How would he use both, and how would he power both from a single socket?

A: To use both, he would set two FM presets on his car radio, one for the Bluetooth transmitter and one for the satellite radio tuner. He would press the satellite radio tuner preset to listen to the radio, and press the other preset when the phone rings.

He'll need an adapter to power both of them at the same time. I recommend the Bestek 150W 2-Socket adapter, which sells for $12 online. It provides two sockets and two USB charging ports and features a 26-inch cord, which is very useful. I use one, and it works very well.

If you don't need to power a separate satellite radio, there are other useful things you could plug into that second socket or the USB connections. My first suggestion would be the VAVA dashcam I wrote about on May 18. The promo code NC58Z5UC has been extended until the end of June. The discount is now $30, bringing the price down to $89 from $119 (letsvava.com).

The next recommendation comes with a disclaimer. It's a radar detector, and here's the disclaimer: By suggesting the use of these, I am not encouraging speeding. I can understand why people might feel that way, but I have never advocated using radar detectors as a tool to get around the law. Besides, if anyone thinks a radar detector will make them ticket-proof, they are in for a rude awakening. Although radar is the most commonly used method of speed enforcement, the police have many other ways to measure speed, from laser (which is pretty much impossible to beat with any detector) to aircraft.

That said, if you would like a warning to remind you to check your speed, having a radar detector might bring peace of mind. In 2016 I wrote about the Uniden DFR6 and DFR7 detectors (uniden.com), which offered performance competitive with the best models on the market, but at half the price. Their replacements, the Uniden R1 and R3, are even better. The new models don't just match their competitors, they dramatically outperform them — and still at half the price.

I tested the $299 R1 on a recent road trip, and the performance was extraordinary, sometimes picking up radar from almost two miles away. The $399 R3 is identical to the R1 except it has GPS to memorize areas where false alerts occur from devices like automatic door openers or security systems. At the top is the $599 R7, which includes arrows that indicate the direction of the threat.

