WASHINGTON — Juan Soto's two-run single highlighted a four-run eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Milwaukee Brewers for a 5-4 win on Saturday night.

With Washington trailing 3-1 in the eighth, Adam Eaton capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a two-out double off Joakim Soria (1-1). Trea Turner then lofted a single to left to make it 3-2. After Turner stole second Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon walked to load the bases.

Milwaukee's Dan Jennings came on to face Soto, who singled up the middle on a 2-2 pitch, scoring Turner and Harper with his third hit of the night. Rendon then scored on a wild pitch by Jordan Lyles.

Washington's Greg Holland (1-2) retired Manny Pina with the bases loaded to end the eighth and Justin Miller survived Tyler Saladino's pinch-hit solo homer in the ninth for his second save.

Pina had two hits including a seventh-inning home run.

Milwaukee saw its three-game winning streak snapped one day after acquiring a trio of veterans, pitchers Gio Gonzalez and Xavier Cedeno, and outfielder Curtis Granderson

Brewers starter Chase Anderson gave up a run and four hits over five innings.

Washington's Stephen Strasburg allowed two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out seven.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 57 minutes by rain in the top of the eighth and ended well past midnight.

Strasburg held the Brewers to one hit through four innings, but they broke through in the fifth.

After Mike Moustakas doubled, Jonathan Schoop's smash deflected off Rendon's glove at third and down the line. As Rendon jogged after it, Moustakas scored. With two outs and two on, Christian Yelich lined a single just beyond the reach of a leaping second baseman Wilmer Difo to make it 2-0.

Washington got one back on Difo's infield single in the bottom half.

FAREWELL GIO

Former National Gonzalez was the subject of a pregame video tribute and received a warm ovation. It's unclear how he'll be used by Milwaukee, which has named starting pitchers — none of them Gonzalez — through Wednesday. "He will play a role," manager Craig Counsell said. "He started (last Wednesday). He's not available to pitch right now. When he's able to pitch here, he will get outs for us."

WELCOME TO THE TEAM

Brewers: Recalled C Jacob Nottingham, INF Tyler Saladino, OF Domingo Santana and RHP Brandon Woodruff from Triple-A Colorado Springs; and OF Keon Broxton from Class-A Wisconsin.

Nationals: Recalled C Pedro Severino and selected the contract of RHP Austen Williams from Triple-A Syracuse.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: C Matt Wieters is dealing with a hip/groin issue that has bothered him since Washington's series in Philadelphia earlier this week. That prompted Severino's recall. ... RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right hamstring strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (6-9, 4.09) is 0-4 with a 7.28 ERA over his last eight starts. He's 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA in three career games — two starts — versus Washington.

Nationals: Rookie RHP Jefry Rodriguez (2-1, 4.54) has a 1.69 ERA over his last three starts. He's making his first start against Milwaukee.