TOKYO — Sony Corp. has reported a 33% drop in its fiscal first quarter profit as sales dipped in its electronics operations, including TV sets and camcorders.
The Japanese electronics and entertainment company reported Tuesday that its April-June profit totaled 152 billion yen ($1.4 billion), down from 226 billion yen in the same period of the previous year.
Quarterly sales inched down 1% to 1.93 trillion yen ($17.7 billion).
Tokyo-based Sony, which makes Bravia digital TVs and the Aibo robotic dog, kept its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 unchanged at 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion).
