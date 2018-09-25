NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Facebook Inc., down 50 cents to $164.91
The co-founders of Facebook's Instagram unit said they are resigning from the company.
Sonic Corp., up $6.85 to $43.46
The drive-in restaurant chain agreed to be bought by the parent of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $1.57 billion.
CenturyLink Corp., down $1.85 to $21.05
The communications company said Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel is taking a job at T-Mobile USA.
Ascena Retail Group Inc., up 47 cents to $4.48
The clothing retailer posted a larger fourth-quarter profit and stronger sales than analysts expected.
Halliburton Co., up 30 cents to $41.36
Energy companies continued to rise along with oil prices.
XO Group Inc., up $7.27 to $34.91
The newlywed and pregnancy website operator agreed to be bought by the owners of competitor WeddingWire for $907 million.
Southern Co., down $1.10 to $42.73
Utilities and other high-dividend stocks slipped as bond yields continued to climb.
Southwest Airlines Co., down 41 cents to $61.65
Airlines and other transportation companies fell sharply for a second day as oil prices kept increasing.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.