MIAMI — The son of slain rapper XXXTentacion was born last month at a South Florida hospital.
The baby's 20-year-old mother Jenesis Sanchez tells Miami television station WPLG that she named the boy Gekyume (pronounced GEK-yoom) which the rapper made up before he was fatally shot June 18 during an apparent robbery near Fort Lauderdale. She says the name means a "different state or next universe of thought."
Sanchez says she'll call the baby Yume. She shared his photo in on Instagram. Sanchez said she had planned a home delivery but instead underwent an emergency C-section in Boca Raton.
XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, would have turned 21 three days before the baby was born Jan. 26.
