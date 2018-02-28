NEW DELHI — The son of India's former finance minister has been arrested as part of a financial misconduct investigation, officials say.

Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving bribes while his father was in office to help a media company get government clearance to allow it to receive foreign investments. He has denied the allegation.

He is the son of P. Chidambaram, who was finance minister until his Congress party-led government was voted out of power in 2014.

Congress party spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala called the arrest politically motivated, a way to stop the senior Chidambaram from criticizing the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sambit Patra, a spokesman for the ruling party, denied that. "This is not a vendetta," he told reporters. "This is the law."