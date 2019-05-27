LAGRANGE, Ga. — Authorities say a man has drowned on a Georgia lake trying to save his father who walked out of their boat after a nap because he mistakenly thought he was home.
Troup County Sheriff's Sgt. Stewart Smith said the two men were sleeping Sunday night on their boat on West Point Lake near LaGrange.
Smith told The LaGrange Daily News that the father woke up and thought he was home, walking right off the boat as he thought he was going to the bathroom.
Smith says the 34-year-old son jumped in to rescue his father, but did not resurface. Nearby boaters rescued the father.
Authorities say the son's body was recovered from the lake Monday morning. His name has not been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pence honors fallen service members at Arlington cemetery
Vice President Mike Pence has paid tribute to fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces, thanking their loved ones in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and acknowledging that for them "every day is Memorial Day."
Nation
Son drowns trying to save sleepy, confused dad who walked off boat on Georgia lake
Authorities say a man has drowned on a Georgia lake trying to save his father who walked out of their boat after a nap because he mistakenly thought he was home.
Variety
California man killed by shark in Hawaii loved the water
A friend says the California man killed by a shark in Hawaii over the weekend was a frequent visitor to the islands and an avid scuba diver who had recently retired.
Nation
Trump and Japan's Abe at odds over North Korea missile tests
President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range North Korean missile tests and doesn't believe they violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on a four-day state visit full of pageantry and pomp.
National
In mostly white Iowa, black Dems poised to play a 2020 role
In Iowa, one of the whitest states in the nation, more than 100 black Democrats who expect to attend the 2020 caucuses crammed into a tiny community center in the capital city to position themselves as a force in the most wide-open presidential campaign in a generation.