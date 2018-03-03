LONDON — Son Heung-min reinforced his status as one of the English Premier League's best players with his 14th and 15th goals to guide Tottenham past Huddersfield 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea continued its revival under new manager Carlos Carvalhal by thrashing West Ham 4-1, and Burnley came from behind to defeat Everton 2-1 and reach 40 points in the league for the first time.

Watford piled on the misery for West Bromwich Albion by beating the bottom club 1-0. Leicester was held at home by Bournemouth 1-1, and Stoke drew at Southampton 0-0.

Third-place Liverpool met Newcastle later Saturday.

Huddersfield's chances of defeating Tottenham for the first time since 1956 received a blow when Dele Alli sent Son racing clear of the defense in the 27th minute. Son rounded goalkeeper Jonas Lossl for the opening goal.

Son made sure of victory in the 54th when he finished off a fine move by Tottenham, just moments after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved well from Tom Ince at the other end.

Harry Kane found his teammate with an excellent pass and the unmarked Son planted his header into the corner of the net.

Tottenham moved a point above Liverpool into third.