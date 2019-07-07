Sommerfest goes south of the border

The classical music of Latin America is much less well known than it might be, and this year's Minnesota Orchestra Sommerfest (titled "Música Juntos") puts it in the spotlight. Music Director Osmo Vänskä leads the opening concert, which provides rich pickings for those interested in less familiar repertoire. The vibrant, colorful Variaciones concertantes of Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera is the keynote work, with pieces by Peruvian Jimmy López and Mexican Arturo Márquez also featured. South African soprano Goitsemang Lehobye solos in the popular Aria from Villa-Lobos' Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5. (8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$80, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Last call in the ruins

As outdoor opera goes, there are few more atmospheric settings than the courtyard ruins of the Mill City Museum in downtown Minneapolis. Mill City Summer Opera has mounted an annual production there since 2012, and this year's staging of Mozart's "Così fan Tutte" is its last before moving to a new location. New artistic director Crystal Manich directs a cast of mainly Minnesota-based singers, and promises a "female-forward" take on Mozart's comic tale of two young men who play dangerous love-games with their partners' fidelity. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Mill City Museum, Mpls. $50-$125, 612-875-5544 or millcitysummeropera.org)

Summer sounds

The annual Plymouth Summer Music Series kicks off with a recital by Adam Kuenzel, principal flute of the Minnesota Orchestra. He's joined by cellist Katja Linfield and pianist Mary Jo Gothmann in a program featuring Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 2 and Martinů's Trio for flute, cello and piano. (7 p.m. Tue., Temple Israel, Mpls. Free, plymouth.org)

Opera on the Range

Opera hits the Iron Range this week, as the Northern Lights Music Festival presents the tearjerking "La Traviata." Skylark Opera's Robert Neu guest-directs Verdi's tale of love and loss in 19th-century Paris, with soprano Cecilia Violetta López and tenor Alex Richardson as the ill-fated lovers. (7 p.m. Fri., Veda Zuponcic Auditorium, Mesabi East High School, Aurora, Minn.; 3 p.m. Sun., Chisholm High School Auditorium, Chisholm, Minn.; 7 p.m. July 15, Washington Auditorium, Ely, Minn. $15-$40, 1-218-780-2292 or northernlightsmusic.org)

Gold standard

Minnesota pianist Kenny Broberg won the silver medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition two years ago. South Korean Yekwon Sunwoo won gold, and there's a chance to catch the latter playing works by Beethoven, Ravel and Schumann (both Robert and Clara) at the Minnesota Beethoven Festival. (3 p.m. Sun., Page Theatre, St. Mary's University, Winona, Minn.; $25, 1-866-811-4111 or mnbeethovenfestival.org)

TERRY BLAIN