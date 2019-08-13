Somewhat Unsettled Tuesday. Perseids Peak

_________________________________________________________________________
Fall Ragweed Allergies
It's that time of the year again where Fall Rageweed Allergy sufferers are starting to get sneezy and itchy. Oh yes, one of my favorite times of the year - NOT! I don't know about you, but I start getting bad around State Fair Time and that is right around the corner. If you're like me, start taking those allergy meds, hopefully you can start building up those immunities! The image below shows the steading increase in pollen levels over the last 30 days in Minneapolis. Keep in mind that pollen level will continue to rise and will be consistently in the "high" category over the next several weeks. Pollen levels won't really drop until we see our first frosts of the season, which on average arrive early/mid October in the Twin Cities.
"What Is a Ragweed Allergy?"
"Ragweed pollen is one of the most common causes of seasonal allergies in the United States. Many people have an adverse immune response when they breathe in the pollen. Normally, the immune system defends the body against harmful invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, to ward off illnesses. In people with ragweed allergies, the immune system mistakes ragweed pollen as a dangerous substance. This causes the immune system to produce chemicals that fight against the pollen, even though it’s harmless. The reaction leads to a variety of irritating symptoms, such as sneezing, running nose, and itchy eyes. Approximately 26 percent of Americans have a ragweed allergy. The allergy is unlikely to go away once it has developed. However, symptoms can be treated with medications and allergy shots. Making certain lifestyle changes may also help relieve the symptoms associated with ragweed allergies."
See more from HeathLine.com HERE:
"Climate Change Is Going to Make Ragweed Allergies Even Worse, Study Finds"
"There’s no shortage of horrible things that will become more common in the near future due to climate change, like coastal flooding, extreme weather, and disease-causing ticks, to name a few. But new research published Thursday in PLOS-One adds another annoyance to the list: Allergy-causing ragweed. The common ragweed, or Ambrosia artemisiifolia as it’s formally called, is a voracious plant known for quickly overtaking whatever environment it’s suited to inhabit. The plant grows annually through the warmer parts of the year in the U.S. Importantly for us, it’s also an abundant source of pollen, making it one of the leading triggers of hay fever and asthma. Though native to parts of North America, ragweed has invaded much of Europe, Asia, and other areas with relatively temperate weather, including some of the Southern United States. Given ragweed’s love of warmer temperatures, scientists have feared that climate change has and will continue to help it spread further. There’s already research suggesting that this is happening in Europe, but the authors of this latest study say theirs is the first to consider the future of ragweed in North America."
"Phenology: August 7th, 2019"
US Drought Monitor
According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on August 6th), much of the state is still drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. However, in recent weeks, it certianly has been dry in a few locations. Lawns and gardens have been a bit parched as of late, so a little bit of rain on Saturday did help where it fell.
2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...
2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including Sioux Falls, SD and Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with 36.03" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 21st wettest year ever in recorded history. Sioux Falls is off to its 2nd wettest start any year on record with 27.58" of precipitation. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is at its 8th wettest start to the year on record with a surplus of +6.05".
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook through the 3rd week of August suggests warmer than average temps returning to much of the naiton, including the Upper Midwest and across much of Alaska.
We are less than 2 weeks away from the start of the Minnesota and summer slide sure seems to be moving along at a pretty good clip. The extended temperature outlook for the Twin Cities still looks a little cooler through much of the week ahead, but extended models do warm us back up to near 90F by the weekend and into next week.
Somewhat Unsettled Tuesday. Perseids Peak
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Happy National Left Handers Day to all my fellow southpaws out there! We are a rare bunch and only make up 10 percent of the population. Interestingly, at one point some of our left handed ancestors were forced to become right handers in fear that doing things with your left hand was evil... good grief!
Mid August has arrived along with the annual Perseid Meteor Showers. They officially peaked yesterday, but keep your eyes peeled for any bright flashes as tiny specks of debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle litter the night sky.
Weather conditions remain a bit unsettled again today with as showers and storms will be possible during the PM hours. According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, a few of the storms could even get a little aggressive!
Temperatures remain cooler through much of the week, but we're getting indications of another summery blip. Readings will likely warm into the mid/upper 80s as we approach the weekend with dewpoints in the sticky 60s.
Hey! The Great Minnesota Sweat-Together is only 9 days away!
Extended Forecast
TUESDAY: Few PM storms. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 78.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Storms end early, then mostly cloudy. Winds: NNW 5-10. Low: 59.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler breeze. Winds: N 5. High: 73.
THURSDAY:More sun. Storms develop overnight. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 76.
FRIDAY: Growing thunder risk. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 78.
SATURDAY: Spotty shower or storm possible. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 63 High: 82.
SUNDAY: Sticky sunshine. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 64 High: 85.
MONDAY: More clouds. Chance of PM rumbles. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 68 High: 85.
This Day in Weather History
August 13th
1964: Minnesota receives a taste of fall, with lows of 26 in Bigfork and 30 in Campbell.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 13th
Average High: 81F (Record: 98F set in 1880)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 48F set in 1997)
Record Rainfall: 2.05" set in 2007
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 13th
Sunrise: 6:12am
Sunset: 8:22pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 10 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 43 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 hour & 27 minutes
Moon Phase for August 13th at Midnight
3.2 Days Until Full "Sturgeon" Moon
"7:29 a.m. CDT - This moon marks when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain are most readily caught. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon — because when the moon rises it looks reddish through sultry haze — or the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
"The composite image above – from John Ashley at Glacier National Park in Montana, in 2016 – perfectly captures the feeling of standing outside as dawn is approaching, after a peak night of Perseid meteor-watching. As viewed from anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere, the Perseids’ radiant point is highest at dawn, and so the meteors rain down from overhead. Unfortunately, in 2019, the moon is in the way of this shower. View the full image here. When is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in 2019? The most meteors are most likely to fall in the predawn hours on August 13, yet under the light of a bright waxing gibbous moon. The mornings of August 11 and 12 are surely worth trying, too, especially as there will be more moon-free viewing time on these mornings … a larger window between moonset and dawn. Although the brighter Perseids will overcome the moonlight, there’s nothing like a dark sky for meteor watching. During the coming peak of the 2019 Perseid shower, the moon will be in the sky as night falls. So moonset is the key factor. Visit the Sunrise Sunset Calendars site to find out when the moon sets in your sky, remembering to check the moonrise and moonset box. In dark skies – no moon and no city lights – the Perseids have been known to usher in 50 to 60 meteors per hour, or more, at their peak. So here are the tasks before you, if you want to watch meteors in 2019. Find out the time of moonset on the morning(s) you want to watch. Find a country location, far from city lights. Plan to watch during the hours between moonset and dawn. Can’t get out of town? Then go to the darkest sky you can find near you (a beach? a park?) as late at night as you can, preferably just before dawn. Situate yourself in the shadow of a tree or building, if there are lights around. Look up, and hope for the best! Who knows … you might catch a shooting star."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
