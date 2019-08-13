Somewhat Unsettled Tuesday. Perseids Peak

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Few PM storms. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 78.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Storms end early, then mostly cloudy. Winds: NNW 5-10. Low: 59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler breeze. Winds: N 5. High: 73.

THURSDAY:More sun. Storms develop overnight. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Growing thunder risk. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 78.

SATURDAY: Spotty shower or storm possible. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 63 High: 82.

SUNDAY: Sticky sunshine. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 64 High: 85.

MONDAY: More clouds. Chance of PM rumbles. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 68 High: 85.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 13th

1964: Minnesota receives a taste of fall, with lows of 26 in Bigfork and 30 in Campbell.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 13th

Average High: 81F (Record: 98F set in 1880)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 48F set in 1997)

Record Rainfall: 2.05" set in 2007

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 13th

Sunrise: 6:12am

Sunset: 8:22pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 10 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 43 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 hour & 27 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for August 13th at Midnight

3.2 Days Until Full "Sturgeon" Moon

"7:29 a.m. CDT - This moon marks when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain are most readily caught. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon — because when the moon rises it looks reddish through sultry haze — or the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon."

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"The composite image above – from John Ashley at Glacier National Park in Montana, in 2016 – perfectly captures the feeling of standing outside as dawn is approaching, after a peak night of Perseid meteor-watching. As viewed from anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere, the Perseids’ radiant point is highest at dawn, and so the meteors rain down from overhead. Unfortunately, in 2019, the moon is in the way of this shower. View the full image here. When is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in 2019? The most meteors are most likely to fall in the predawn hours on August 13, yet under the light of a bright waxing gibbous moon. The mornings of August 11 and 12 are surely worth trying, too, especially as there will be more moon-free viewing time on these mornings … a larger window between moonset and dawn. Although the brighter Perseids will overcome the moonlight, there’s nothing like a dark sky for meteor watching. During the coming peak of the 2019 Perseid shower, the moon will be in the sky as night falls. So moonset is the key factor. Visit the Sunrise Sunset Calendars site to find out when the moon sets in your sky, remembering to check the moonrise and moonset box. In dark skies – no moon and no city lights – the Perseids have been known to usher in 50 to 60 meteors per hour, or more, at their peak. So here are the tasks before you, if you want to watch meteors in 2019. Find out the time of moonset on the morning(s) you want to watch. Find a country location, far from city lights. Plan to watch during the hours between moonset and dawn. Can’t get out of town? Then go to the darkest sky you can find near you (a beach? a park?) as late at night as you can, preferably just before dawn. Situate yourself in the shadow of a tree or building, if there are lights around. Look up, and hope for the best! Who knows … you might catch a shooting star."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in August

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in August is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 5 tornadoes, which is the 4th highest behind June (15), July (11), and May (6).

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,368 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through August 9th suggests that there have been a total of 1,371 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1128. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,692 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Sunday, which shows warmer than average temps continuing across parts of the Southern US where a number of heat advisories have been issued. Feels like temps will be well into the triple digits.

___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

A storm system will push east through the nation with scattered showers and storms, some of which will be severe with locally heavy rain. Folks in the Western US will continue to remain dry.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests areas of heavy rain will be found across the Gulf Coast and the Mid-Atlantic Coast with areas of heavy rain possible in the Upper Midwest as well.

__________________________________________________________________________

"This Land Is the Only Land There Is"

"Here are seven ways of understanding the IPCC’s newest climate warning. 1. There is no shortage of scary facts in the major new report on climate change and land, a summary of which was released today by a United Nations–led scientific panel. Chief among them: For everyone who lives on land, the planet’s dangerously warmed future is already here. Earth’s land has already warmed more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the industrial revolution, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. That’s the same amount of warming that climate activists are hoping to prevent on a global scale. This spike makes sense, scientifically: Land warms twice as fast as the planet overall. Earth as a whole has warmed by only 0.87 degrees Celsius (1.5 degrees Fahrenheit) during the same period. But this increase makes the stakes of climate change clear: When scientists discuss preventing “1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming,” they are really talking about forestalling 3 degrees Celsius—or 5.1 degrees Fahrenheit—of higher land temperatures. And land temperatures are what humanity usually cares about. Land, really, is what humanity cares about. That’s the point."



__________________________________________________________________________

"Which Weather Model Is Most Accurate? The Answer Might Surprise You"

"Using the right tool for the job is a mantra that transcends workplaces and career paths. Much like a plumber choosing the right wrench or a surgeon selecting the proper clamp, meteorologists must choose from a multitude of weather models to create a forecast. These models vary in lead time, precision, and skill and each has their place when a meteorologist produces a forecast. However, it is rare that a meteorologist would opt to utilize one model exclusively. Utilizing multiple models is a vital part of the forecast creation process. This allows for situations where a single model, forecasting a large, land-falling hurricane for example, can be discarded when the vast majority of models are forecasting a swift turn out to sea. When talking about which model guidance to follow, most of the conversations revolve around the various American weather models run by the National Weather Service and the European model (Euro) produced by the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasts. While those are the most well-known, there are also weather models run by Environment Canada (the Canadian equivalent of the National Weather Service) and the Met Office in England, just to name two. Each of these weather models utilizes a set of equations to predict the atmosphere, however each model’s equations are slightly different, and this can spiral into the difference between the need to prepare evacuations and continuity of business and a quiet, late-summer’s day."



_______________________________________________________________________ "Climate change will mean more multiyear snow droughts in the West" "If climate change continues, consecutive years with snow drought conditions will become much more common. As an environmental scientist, I’ve done plenty of hiking in the western U.S. — always with a map, water bottle and list of water sources. In dry areas it’s always smart to ration water until you get to a new source. Sometimes a stream has dried up for the season, or a pond is too scummy to drink from, so your supply has to stretch further than planned. On one memorable hike, I found that a water source was dry. The next one, three miles later, was dry too. And the one after that had a dead bear carcass in it. While one dry water source was tolerable, several in a row created a serious problem. Something similar is happening to snow resources in the western United States. Scientists have long known that the warming temperatures associated with climate change are diminishing the region’ssnowpack, with more precipitation falling as rain, rather than snow. That’s a problem because snowpack is a critical resource, acting as a natural reservoir that stores winter precipitation. In a newly published study, my colleagues John Abatzoglou, Timothy Link, Christopher Tennant and I analyze year-to-year variations of future snowpack to see how frequently western states can expect multiple years in a row of snow drought, or very low snow. We find that if climate change continues relatively unabated, consecutive years with snow drought conditions will become much more common, with impacts on cities, agriculture, forests, wildlife and winter sports." See more from Salon HERE:

______________________________________________________________________ "Traveling in Hurricane Season: Is it Worth the Risk?" "There are bargains aplenty in hurricane-prone areas, but make sure you have your bases covered in case of a storm. Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean — and that includes the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and destinations in the Bahamas and Florida — runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Hurricanes can strike at any time, but peak season runs August through October, when the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration says 96 percent of major hurricanes have struck. (The NOAA recently updated its research on upcoming hurricane activity, and now says it is expecting the rest of this season to be more active than normal.) That period, and extending through November, is also when resorts in the Caribbean, especially, offer rock-bottom rates, enticing budget travelers to risk a storm. For example, Calabash Cove Resort and Spa in St. Lucia currently has an all-inclusive deal for two people for five nights at $1,572 through Dec. 23 versus $3,485 in high season. Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas has rates from $189, or 30 percent off high-season prices this fall, including a $100 resort credit. The all-inclusive Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa in Jamaica is offering rooms in September from $213, a 45 percent discount." See more from NYTimes HERE:

_________________________________________________________________________

"Seas Are Rising. It Rains More. How Much Of That Is Making Hurricanes Worse?" "As the planet heats up, polar ice melts, seas rise and Biblical-size rains become more frequent, hurricanes are expected to get wetter and more intense. But less certain is how much climate change is making these fierce storms, which target Florida more than any other U.S. state, more punishing now. That uncertainty comes from the complex set of variables that drive hurricanes, the rarity and short record for the storms and the modeling that researchers rely on to tease out changes linked to climate change, scientists say. Some studies have suggested storms are slowing down, becoming more intense and dumping more rain. A higher number of intense storms may already be striking further north as oceans warm. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a July report from the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory that most signals don't yet fall out of the normal range. "They’re rare events, so when you have rare events uncertainty is hard to characterize," said Frank Marks, chief of NOAA's hurricane research division and lead investigator for its forecast improvement project. "This is what we expect, we just haven’t seen much yet to say, 'Yep that’s right." See more from WLRN HERE: _________________________________________________________________________